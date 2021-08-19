Charity bike ride, the 2021 MKFM Tour de Vale is now just one month away, riders will be pedaling off on Sunday September 19.

Last year's event was held virtually due to Covid-restrictions, but this year riders will once again set off from Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

The charity ride is scheduled to take place at the birth of the Paralympics, just two weeks after this year's belated games finishes.

Tour de Vale

Hundreds of riders are expected to cycle in support of WheelPower (the national charity for wheelchair sport).

It's the 17th year of this annual ride, cyclists of all abilities are encouraged to participate. Three differing routes vary from 25km, 75km and 115km in length.

Water stops have been organised across the route, while safety marshals will keep riders on track.

All three routes finish back at the stadium, where riders will be given a medal and the chance to take advantage of: free massages, entertainment provided by MKFM and a BBQ.

The 2019 Tour de Vale saw 1,400 riders raise over £55,000 for Wheelpower.

A spokesperson for the charity explained why funds are more important than ever for this not-for-profit organisation., saying: "During the Covid-19 pandemic the charities online resources helped disabled people to stay active during the most difficult of times and now as things slowly open again, the restarting of the national programmes will mean even more people can benefit from our vital work."

A website has been set up providing more information on the event and details on how to participate, it can be accessed here.

Race director Jo Hall added: “We are so looking forward to the 2021 Tour de Vale alongside our new title sponsors MKFM. Ever since we first hosted the event back in 2003 this annual ride has continued to grow with the support of our community partners and local riders, who have returned year on year.