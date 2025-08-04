Hundreds attend farm-themed event in Aylesbury town centre

Aylesbury shoppers got to experience a farm near the cobbles in the town centre on Thursday.

Aylesbury Town Council brought a mini-farm to Market Square with its latest free family-friendly event.

Called Farm Fest, over 1,500 visitors spent time on the mini farm in Aylesbury town centre.

Aylesbury Town Council said that the interactive mobile farm experience gave many residents — especially children — their first-ever close-up look at animals. Goats, geese, a pony, ducklings, hamsters, and a couple of sheep were brought to the town centre.

A council spokesperson said: “The farm turned the heart of town into a rural oasis of delight and discovery.”

This is one of a series of inclusive events Aylesbury Town Council has organised over the summer. Town council leader, Councillor Richard Lloyd, said: I was delighted about how well our new Farm Fest Fun was supported and extremely grateful to Pegasus Gym for their sponsorship. Not only did we bring some Aylesbury Ducks home but the footfall in the town was appreciated by many of our local businesses. We will continue to put on free events and find innovative ways to bring more footfall into our town as part of our commitment to our residents and our businesses."

“It was magical watching faces light up,” an event organiser from Aylesbury Town Council added. “The buzz, the laughter — it was pure happiness.”

Bucks Radio also supported the event and brought along its beloved bear mascot who was available for selfies and photo opportunities throughout the event.