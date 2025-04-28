Hundreds attend Aylesbury's annual St George's Day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of residents attended Aylesbury’s free event celebrating St George’s Day yesterday.

Aylesbury Town Council organised a free parade through Market Square, and other historical entertainment activities within the town centre, to celebrate England’s patron saint.

At 3pm, historical performers as well as local community groups, marched through the town centre as part of the celebration. Before hymns and prayers were read out to a large crowd to conclude the event. There were also brief speeches and mention of St George’s links to scouting, as the national patron saint was also the patron saint of scouting.

Scout groups, local politicians, and other officials took part in the parade alongside the performers in eye-catching costumes. Among the high profile participants were Countess Howe, the lord lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Aylesbury’s MP Laura Kyrke Smith, town mayor Councillor Alan Sherwell, town council leader, Councillor Richard Lloyd, and other former mayors.

Residents gathering for the closing ceremony. Photo from Aylesbury Town Council

At Friars Square Shopping Centre children had the opportunity to see puppet shows, listen to historical stories and take part in crafts and games.

Nearby, at the King’s Head, guests could take part in a pub quiz and listen to expert speakers discussing the nation’s history.

Walkabout characters in myths and legends themed costumes were scattered around the town centre, including St George and his companion on horseback and a stilt-walking dragon – these sights were complimented by the sounds of Morris dancing and traditional 13th century music.

During the closing ceremony a poem was also read out by the Bard of Aylesbury. The parade and closing ceremony were both also enhanced by music from a local orchestra.