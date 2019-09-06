Hugely popular open-air cinema brings Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit to Waddesdon Manor next week

Aylesbury Vale's picturesque Waddesdon Manor will host an open-air screening of the romantic hit, A Star Is Born, next week

The Luna Cinema returns to Waddesdon Manor this year with A Star is Born, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Bohemian Rhapsody on the big screen set against the backdrop of the House on the north lawns.

The Luna Cinema at Waddesdon Manor

A Star Is Born is showing on Friday September 13, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is showing on Saturday September 14 while Bohemian Rhapsody is showing on Sunday September 15. The films start at 7.30pm and doors open at 6pm.

Situated in the stunning Buckinghamshire countryside, Waddesdon Manor was built in the 19th century for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild. The house is modelled on the breathtaking architecture of a French chateau, and sits in immaculately landscaped gardens and grounds.

Today, the delights of Waddesdon Manor are enjoyed by many visitors, and this summer it will play host to some unforgettable nights of cinema under the stars, with the house and gardens as a beautiful backdrop.

There will be food and drink available on the night. The Luna Bar with Estrella will be on site serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including Estrella beer, prosecco, wines, spirits and soft drinks. Hot drinks will also be available at the bar.

Food will be available from gourmet partners on site.

For more information about tickets visit The Luna Cinema's official website.