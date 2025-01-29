Historic vintage cars event in Aylesbury Vale announces special 100th birthday celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of a famous motoring event in Aylesbury Vale have announced special plans for its centenary event.

The Aston Hill Centenary will take place on 17 May and participants will be recreating the hillclimbs that took place at the Aylesbury Vale site either side of the First World War.

Classic cars will be on show at the 100th birthday event in Aston Clinton and motorcycling groups have also signed up to the not-for-profit event.

A parade of vehicles which predate 1926 will start from the top of the hill replicating the first event held 100 years ago. Organisers have said that over 50 cars and 10 motorcycles participated in climbs between 1904 and 1925.

Adrian Bradshaw's 1922 vehicle

It has been confirmed that a 1914 Talbot Sports and a 1914 BSA 500cc motorcycle used by the War Department during the First World War will be on display. Another registered vehicle is a very rare 1922 ABC Brooklands owned by Adrian Bradshaw.

"The ABC was a light car designed by the current owner’s uncle, Granville Bradshaw,” an event spokesperson said. “The engine design followed the designs of his smaller aero engines and his ABC motorcycles of 1918 – being horizontally opposed oil cooled engines, hemispherical heads and total loss

lubrication. The gearbox, steering and axles were also all of Granville’s design.”

Between 14-17 May there will also be an exhibition detailing the history of the event which can be viewed at the Red Kite Pavillion in Aston Clinton Park.

It is designed to remind residents of how Aston Hill was once one of the premier motorsports venues in the country.