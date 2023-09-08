High temperatures cancel Buckingham’s annual dog show
The decision to cancel was taken due to concerns regarding the welfare of the dogs, stall holders and eventgoers.
The Town Council took advice from the RSPCA and local experts, and the clear guidance was that temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius can be dangerous to dogs when out walking or in direct sunlight. Multiple weather forecasts were consulted and all predicted temperatures well over 25 degrees.
The Town Council were very excited to welcome you and your furry friends to the dog show but hopes to see you at this event next year.
Chairman of Town Centre and Events Committee, Cllr. Robin Stuchbury said
“It is with great regret that we had to cancel this year’s dog show because the weather forecast predicted to be very high temperatures.
"After discussions with our event partners, it was agreed that it would be a high risk to the animal's welfare as temperatures are forecasted to be over 30°.
"We hope that you understand the logic behind this decision, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to those who were planning on entering this year's event.”