After the success of the Glenn Moore comedy night in March, Buckingham Town Council has organised another comedy night to feature in the town’s annual Fringe Week on Saturday, July 29.

Expect an evening of humour, wit and talent starring headline act Angelos Epithemiou – the creation of critically acclaimed performer Dan Renton Skinner, who is a member of the Dutch Elm Conservatoire Sketch group.

The unwitting star of Shooting Stars (BBC2), Dave’s One Night Stand and Channel 4’s The Angelos Epithemiou Show, cult favourite Angelos’s performances draw comparisons with Little Britain.

MC for the evening is Peter Rethinasamy, a comedian with uncompromisingly direct jokes and hilarious tales of growing up in Northern Ireland. He reached the semi-finals of the Laughing Horse New Act Competition and won the London Comedy Store’s King Gong Competition. He is resident MC at Fulham Comedy Club, and supported Seann Walsh and Kerry Godliman on their tour around the UK.

Special guest Fatiha El-Ghorri is known for her pointed and engaging observations on the life and times of a British Muslim woman. Fatiha is quickly making a mark in the comedy world by tackling tough subjects like Islamophobia and dating, by sharing her own experiences in a funny and thought-provoking way.

She has featured on The Jonathan Ross Show, The Russell Howard Hour, Comedians V Food, Stand Up Sketch Show, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club and Comedy Central at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The Buckingham Comedy Night is taking place at the University of Buckingham’s Tanlaw Mill building, on Hunter Street, which has a paid bar. Tickets (over-18s only) can be purchased online or from the Tourist Information Centre in the Old Gaol.

The event is organised by Buckingham Town Council and supported by the university and Students' Union.