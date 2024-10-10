Halloween spook-tacular and pumpkin sale this half term at the Bucks Goat Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bucks Goat Centre is getting into the spooky spirit with a series of creepy and kooky family events this half term holiday.

As well as the popular pumpkin sale which will be on site from October 19, the farm will host activities galore, all with a ghoulish twist.

Ruth Higgins, who runs the Bucks Goat Centre, said: "Our pumpkin sale is always popular and this year families have the option to collect their pumpkin as they complete our special Halloween trail.

"We love to go all out and all of our staff love Halloween, so we love getting ready and decorating the farm. The animals love it too because they get plenty of treats and company, including some pumpkin which we always put out for our goats."

Goats tuck into a pumpkin treat - Animal News Agency

And of course leading the festivities at the farm will be Rodger, the Goat Centre's very own skeleton.

Roger dresses in a different costume every year, and his flamboyant looks have channeled everyone from King Trident and Britney Spears to Elton John.

And last year there was drama at the farm when an over-zealous visitor got carried away and made off with Rodger's sunglasses during their visit to the farm's half term Halloween festivities.

At the time Ruth said: "You couldn't make it up could you and you have to laugh. We like to think that a parent travelling home with their kids looked in the rear view mirror and spotted their child in the back in Rodger's sunglasses."

Floral Lifestyle will be back in the pop up shop for the week of Halloween, and with a special pumpkin quiz throughout the week there will be a chance to week a family annual pass to the Goat Centre.

The list of activities for half term at the Bucks Goat Centre are:

Monday, October 28 - Pumpkin carving from 11am until 3pmTuesday, October 29 - Halloween crafts from 11am until 1pmWednesday, October 30 - Lucky dip day (£1 a go) from 11am until 4pmThursday, October 31 - Fancy dress day with prizes for the best costumeFriday, November 1 - Animal piñata! Where the goat centre residents get to enjoy a Halloween game of their own!

For more information go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website