July events in Grendon Underwood

The Grendon 800 Pageant on July 6th was one of the key events in this year, celebrating 800 years since the arrival of the first Rector to the parish of Grendon Underwood.

Despite a wet morning, and many of the stalls moved in to the village hall, the time of the event in the afternoon was mostly dry. Hundreds of villagers and others attended and everyone seemed to be having an enjoyable time.

There was archery on the field as well as music from a range of performers, stalls provided by village groups, trade stalls and more.

The following weekend featured an Open Gardens and Scarecrow Trail along Main Street and the launch of a brand new village map designed by Hannah Smart.

Next weekend, on Sunday 21st July, we have a Dressage and Farming Display at Foxden House Stables on Main Street (free entry, no dogs allowed).