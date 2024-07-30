Goats break up from school and return to Stoke Mandeville for the summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pair of adorable goats are looking forward to their summer holidays after breaking up from school.

Amahle and Marula have been living at Furze Down School in Buckingham since May, and now that the holidays have arrived the friendly pair are going to Bucks Goat Centre in Stoke Mandeville for a vacation.

The goats have been on loan to Furze Down from the centre, with children learning to care for them as part of an educational project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for the summer the pair will enjoy attention from visitors and seeing their friends at the popular family attraction.

The goats are enjoying their summer break - Animal News Agency

A spokesperson for Furze Down School, said: "Amahle and Marula have been a big hit with our students since they arrived in May.

"Thank you to the Bucks Goat Centre for loaning them to us. We can't wait to welcome them back in September"

Ruth Higgins, who runs Bucks Goat Centre, added: "It’s great to have them back with us for the summer and they certainly look like they’ve been well looked after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have loved working with Furze Down school on the goat project and I'm sure that Amahle and Marula will love to return in September after a relaxing break with all their farm friends."

Throughout the summer holidays the Bucks Goat Centre has a number of events and activities for families.

Until 30 August visitors can take part in some wonderful schemes and sessions, designed to enrich the animals and provide a fun and learning experience for children.

On Mondays from 10.30am until 2pm the farm hosts an enrichment building session, this is where visitors have a designated time slot, and are able to build enrichment items for our animals and once finished the build, can give them out to their chosen animal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And every Tuesday at 11am there will be seasonal summer crafts, and the fun with bubbles on Wednesday from 11am until 3pm.

On Thursdays visitors can help to feed the animals their breakfast, with different animals taking part each week. The session starts at 10.30am.

Ruth Higgins, owner of the Bucks Goat Centre, said: "We are so excited for the summer holidays and our activities are such good value for visitors.

"What's more, we offer so much fun and a learning experience for children, who get to interact with animals that you just couldn't fit into your home as a pet. We are really looking forward to meeting you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Friday during the holidays the farm is hosting a piggy lunch, where visitors get to feed the adorable pot bellied pigs and play with hula hoops.

And on Saturdays it is all about the rabbits, with a bunny brunch at 10.30am, with ferret fun from 11.30am on Sundays and Jasper the fox's feeding time from 11am until 3pm.

No pre booking required Entry Prices: Adult £7.00 / Child £6.00 Under 2's Free The Bucks Goat Centre, Old Risborough Rd, Stoke Mandeville, HP22 5XJ