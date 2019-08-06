G n' Tea? The Grange in Saunderton hosts an afternoon tea with a gin twist

The Grange Restaurant, located at the home of local deaf charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People in Saunderton, is launching a special afternoon tea with an alcoholic twist – ‘Afternoon G & Tea’ – to celebrate national Afternoon Tea Week (12–18 August).

Afternoon G & Tea will be available at The Grange from Monday 12 August and will feature award-winning, locally produced Griffiths Brothers gin, produced at their distillery near Amersham.

This will come with a choice of tonic in three summer flavours – rhubarb and ginger; apple and garden mint; and pear and cardamom, as well as classic premium gin – produced locally by Twelve Below in Hughenden Valley.

Afternoon G & Tea also includes delicate finger sandwiches with an assortment of fillings, miniature quiche, scones served with clotted cream and strawberry jam, and a selection of delicious miniature cakes.

Afternoon G & Tea will join The Grange’s existing afternoon tea menu, which features Classic Afternoon Tea and a Sparkling Afternoon Tea with prosecco.

David Robson, from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which runs The Grange Restaurant, said: “We know many of our customers are partial to a G&T, particularly during the summer, so we wanted to mark Afternoon Tea Week – which celebrates all that is great about this British tradition – by adding a gin twist to our popular afternoon tea menu.

“Every single visit to The Grange helps Hearing Dogs to train more life-changing assistance dogs that help deaf people to leave loneliness behind, so we are incredibly thankful to everyone who chooses to visit us.

“We have a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor which we work hard to maintain, by putting our customers first and making sure that everyone who visits us goes away feeling really good. Undoubtedly anyone who visits us for an Afternoon G & Tea will go away feeling even better, thanks in part to the lovely gin!”

Set in the picturesque Buckinghamshire countryside, in Saunderton, The Grange Restaurant offers a unique setting to enjoy afternoon tea, breakfast or lunch. Not only does the restaurant welcome well-behaved dogs, it is also designed to enhance visitor’s listening experiences - with special ‘sound clouds’ installed on the ceiling and acoustic flooring throughout.

All profit from The Grange Restaurant goes towards training more life-changing assistance dogs that help deaf people to leave loneliness behind. Not only do the dogs provide love, support and companionship; they’re also highly trained to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm. The charity also provides a range of other personalised services to help make life easier for anyone with hearing difficulties.

Afternoon Tea is available every day from 2pm-3.45pm at The Grange Restaurant, Haw Lane, Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, HP27 9NS.

G & Tea will be available 12–18 August from 2pm-3.45pm, for £22.50 per person. Booking is recommended.

Visit www.thegrangesaunderton.org.uk for more information, booking details, and to buy gift vouchers that are valid for one year.