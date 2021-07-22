Fun Thursdays planned in Aylesbury throughout the summer holidays

Families are encouraged to take advantage of #FunThursdays organised at Aylesbury’s town centre over the summer holidays.

Starting today (July 22), through till Thursday 26 August organisers are promising free and cheap activities for children of all ages.

Running until 3pm today is a PAW Patrol themed event, but children will need to look out as there’s a pirate on the loose. Go-karting sessions will be available for older children at a cost today as well.

go-karting sessions are available in Aylesbury today

Gareth Williams, Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Regeneration said: “It can be tricky keeping the kids entertained over the long summer break, so we’re delighted ‘#FunThursdays’ entertainment is coming back to Aylesbury for another year. And of course, parents and children don’t have to wait until Thursdays to enjoy all that Aylesbury has to offer. We’re delighted at how many great attractions there are to choose from in Aylesbury and in Buckinghamshire as a whole.”

A Council spokesperson also highlighted Flip Out, Funky Cinema, The Arcade and Stay and Play soft play, Aqua Vale Swimming Pool, Odeon Cinema, the library and Discover Bucks Museum as some of the entertainment facilities available to families over the next six weeks.