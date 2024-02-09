Friendly support for New Year's social goal-setters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Being among people who share similar goals can make a significant difference to seeing through a New Year’s resolution or not, says local friendly society, Grenville Oddfellows.

To offer support, the group is inviting anyone who has recently set themselves the task of taking up a new group activity or socialising more to give one of their meet-ups a try.

Grenville Oddfellows, made up of around 140 mostly older and retired members, puts on a wide-range of activities and regular social events in the Buckingham area that bring like-minded people together for friendship and support.

Oddfellow members in Buckingham fundraising for the BHF

Branch Secretary Doreen Sams said: “Many of us try to make changes to our lives at the beginning of the year, but when those first bumps in the road appear it’s much easier to stay on track when you’ve got people alongside you acting as cheerleaders, or giving you a reason not to quit.

“Having the support of friends, or being among people who want the same thing, can be the difference between achieving and failing the goals we set ourselves.

“Here at Grenville Oddfellows, we have a ready-made group of wonderful and inspiring people who can offer that support. So if you want to get out and about more, meet new and interesting people, try your hand at something new, or volunteer your time to help others, then stop by and give us a try.”

The friendship group recently held a Wear it Beat it red fun auction to raise funds for the BHF, it has a number of events coming up, including a Valentines lunch, a drop in lunch at the Buckingham Garden Centre and a visit to the Oxford bus museum.

The Society also runs around 50 online events every month which are free and open to anyone to attend.

Grenville Oddfellows have been in Buckingham for over 180 years, they are part of one of the largest friendly societies in the UK, which has been supporting its members for more than 200 years.

As well as the events, Oddfellows members can access a range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club.

For more information about Grenville Oddfellows or to request a free events diary, contact Doreen on [email protected] or07818078106