A popular Aylesbury shopping centre has announced free entertainment shows taking place at the site during the next half term.

On Thursday 15 February, Friars Square Shopping Centre is hosting a number of Sublime Science shows.

Three live entertainment events will be open to shoppers for free on that date. Sublime Science is a celebration of the subject and hosted by a pair of comedy aliens who have travelled to earth on a mission to make friends with humans.

Bell and Bullock- Victorian Time Travellers

Miss Warp and Professor Weft are the two of intrepid Victorian time travellers who will show off their quirky time machine. Previously the pair have been seen travelling through town centres in their illuminated contraption. It has been described as an incredible piece of eccentric engineering. Both promise to produce a series of time themed magic and mind-reading tricks. There is also a sound system on board the time-bending machine.

A stilt walking scientist will bring her giant alien insect. Plus there will be a free science-themed make and take workshop too.

The Sublime Science shows will be at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm and are described as suitable for all the family.

Friars Square organises free events during each school break, these free shows are scheduled between 11am and 3pm, more details can be found on Facebook and its website.