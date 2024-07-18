Free summer activities for children & youths in Buckingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This summer, Buckingham Town Council is offering an exciting range of free activities for children and young people, including playdays, basketball coaching, street dance lessons, and a skatepark event. All equipment is provided, and sessions are led by experienced coaches.

Buckingham Play Days

Buckingham Playdays are back for three sessions on 25th July, and then on 1st and 15th August at Chandos Park. Each session starts at 10:30 AM and finishes at 3:30 PM. Children can enjoy crafts, scrap and sensory play, giant games, and inflatables. These popular sessions are designed for children aged 0-12 and are completely free.

Basketball Coaching

Coach Jenner returns to Chandos and Bourton Park for basketball sessions starting Monday, 22nd July. The first session at the MUGA in Chandos Park runs from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM for ages 8-12, followed by a session at the MUGA in Bourton Park from 6:45 PM to 7:45 PM for ages 13 and up. Beginners are welcome, with coaches covering the basics to ensure everyone has fun and progresses together. Parents must provide their children’s contact details upon arrival.

Street Dance Lessons

The summer youth project now includes street dance classes hosted by U DO IT DANCE Foundation at the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre. Starting Tuesday, 30th July, the first session is from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM for ages 8-12, followed by a session from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM for ages 13 and up. From mastering the basics to exploring various styles, this is an opportunity not to be missed! Prebooking is recommended as classes are limited to 30 per session.

Skatepark Jam

On Saturday, 17th August, join us at the Bridge Street Skatepark Jam from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Hosted by Canvas Spaces, this event welcomes skateboarders, BMX riders, and scooter enthusiasts for an afternoon of friendly competitions, demo riders, music, and prizes for the most enthusiastic participants. Entry is free!

Don’t forget to bring water for well-earned drinks breaks at all sessions. Basketball and street dance activities will continue through July and August on the same days, times, and locations. Please ensure you arrive on time to maximise you session time. Enjoy a fun-filled summer with Buckingham Town Council!

For the latest news and updates, you could follow us on social media @buckinghamtc or visit our website for more details: www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk

Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee Cllr Robin Stuchbury said “The Buckingham Town Centre and Events Committee, on behalf of the Town Council, has committed funding to offer free summer activities for our community. Recognising the necessity to support families and young people in our community, these events are made possible through the dedicated efforts of our Events team. They are carrying forward the aspirations and intentions of the Council’s elected members in all youth projects and summer activities”.