Walton Hall in Aylesbury is putting on a free open day showcasing the dance sessions run at the building each week.

On September 4, guests can take part in a free dance class, enjoy a Bollywood focused exercise activity, and much more, including a free film viewing, closing the open day.

The dance class are suitable for anyone aged over four, organisers confirmed.

Walton Hall has a big space for dance classes

The film chosen to close the free event is the timeless '80s classic, Back to the Future.

Film screening is free, but must be booked in advance, organisers say.

A full list of all the dance sessions and activities taking place at the 10-and-a-half hour open day is available on the Walton Hall website here.

The hall was built way back in 1859, initially being used as a school.

A spokesperson for the hall said: "This history remains in the official name of the trust that runs the hall – Walton Holy Trinity National School. Although linked to the Church, the two are independent."

After it stopped being used as an educational centre, the hall became a thriving music venue in the '60s. Bands such as The Stranglers, Ricky Valance and the Cruisers, and The Federals all performed at the Aylesbury hall.