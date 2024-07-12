Free meal and activity programme restarts over summer holidays in Bucks for eligible children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has confirmed its healthy meal and free activity programme will return over the school break.

During the summer holidays children on the free school meal programme can sign up to activity courses.

Clubs are being run up and down the county with a wide range of activities on offer including: sports, cooking, pickleball, coding and martial arts sessions.

Families with eligible children will receive a code via email inviting them to book spots. These sessions include at least one healthy meal and are being run from 60 different locations in Bucks. Families can find out more online here. Children in the education system between Reception and Year 11 can take part on up to 16 days during the six-week break.

Certain families are also being given a £50 food voucher per eligible child to help with the cost of providing extra food during the holiday period.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “We know that school holidays can place additional pressures on family budgets. That is why we have developed a range of support for those who need it. The summer should be a fun and carefree time for all children, and we hope this support will help ensure that everyone is able to make the most of their summer break.”

Bucks Council is also running WhizzFizz events for families this summer. These free events are celebrations of storytelling with differing features planned at Buckinghamshire’s biggest towns.

Also the authority is encouraging families to complete the countryside walks it has listed on its website here.

Children can also complete summer reading challenges, this year’s challenge is called Marvellous Makers and encourages children to get creative and enjoy reading during the summer.

All of Buckinghamshire’s leisure centres will be running activities and fun family sessions throughout the summer. The council has listed the centres in the area on its website.

Bucks Council is also encouraging families to visit the county’s biggest museums: Discover Bucks Museum and Wycombe Museum.

Activity groups are participating in an open weekend where they can sample summer activities including: music, theatre, online events, heritage, talks, outdoor activities, and art & craft workshops. More details can be found here.