Free family-friendly Olympic-themed entertainment showcase planned in Aylesbury

Two free entertainment events aimed at families have been planned at a popular shopping venue in Aylesbury this summer.

Friars Square Shopping Centre is holding an Olympic-themed event on 8 August and another activity-packed day of shows on 22 August.

First up, the shopping venue is inviting families to witness a show from comedy act, Bread and Butter. They will be transforming into PE teachers Mr Stretch and Mr Armstrong three times at the centre for a live performance involving a musical pommel horse.

Children will also be encouraged to complete Wonky Olympics workshops where they can try their hands at hula hooping and space-hopping.

Mr Stretch and Mr Armstrong

Shoppers are urged to look out for people in Team GB outfits navigating the site on bouncy stilts, who will be showing off their balance and athleticism.

There will also be a treasure trail and children can get creative at a free make and take craft workshop.

Friars Square’s second free event over the school break will be Go Wild on 22 August. Larger than life creatures will be there in attendance like Borneo the orangutan. There will also be two wild and wonderful shows about sloths dragonfly stilts and more.

Kids can plant a seed at a free workshop and decorate animals and insects too.

Wonky Olympians

Events start at 11am and finish at 3pm, the shopping centre encourages guests to check its website and Facebook page for more details.

This year’s Olympic Games start on Friday (26 July) in Paris, where a special opening ceremony has been planned. The games run until 11 August.