Free basketball coaching returns to Buckingham with sessions for youngsters from age eight

Free basketball coaching sessions are coming back to Buckingham this summer. Coach Jenner will be back in town from Monday, July 24, to play some basketball with young people.

There will be two sessions starting on Monday, July 24. The first session is from 5.30pm to 6.30pm in the MUGA in Chandos Park, for ages eight 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Jenner will then move over to the MUGA in Bourton Park for the 13-plus session from 6.45pm to 7.45pm.

Young people at a 13-plus basketball coaching session in Buckingham

Most Popular

Coach Jenner said: "Every year, we have lots of girls and boys attending our Chandos sessions throughout the summer. Do not worry if you have not played basketball before – our coaches start with all the basics so that everyone has fun progressing together.

"We will collect contact details from parents upon arrival. Do not forget to bring some water with you for the well-earned drinks break.”

Sessions will continue through the summer holidays on July 31, August 3, August 7, August 14, August 21 and Monday August 28. This year there are two extra sessions for ages 13-plus, in the MUGA in Chandos Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All equipment is provided and the free ‘turn up and play’ sessions, which have proved extremely popular in the past, are fully funded by Buckingham Town Council and led by an experienced coach.