A popular comic best-known for her regular appearances on the Mock the Week is among the acts confirmed for the new summer festival coming to Aylesbury Vale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the August Bank Holiday weekend Found Festival will debut at the Claydon Estate. It has been organised by the same team behind the famous Towersey folk festival, which moved to the same site for its final years before calling it a day in 2024.

Angela Barnes, an award-winning radio host and stand-up comic, who was a regular on the popular topical panel show Mock The Week, is among the acts confirmed for the new festival’s Comment and Comedy stage.

Taking place between 22 and 24 August, Found Festival has been billed as the UK’s newest boutique festival of music and cultural discovery.

Angela Barnes and David Eagle have been added to the Comment and Comedy programme

Across its music programme the festival will cover the genres of Americana, Folk, Country, Roots, Blues and World music, while guests will be encouraged to join in with dance, arts, crafts, and other activities.

From the family behind Towersey, which previously held the title of the UK’s oldest independent festival, have put together the programme.

Co-director Joe Heap said: “Found Festival is about participation and discovery. Our music programme is about head-turners, not headliners, and supports grassroots music that we know people are going to love but are yet to discover. We’ve kept the site purposely small so it’s the perfect fit for families or those scared of going to bigger festivals, making it comfortable to explore the abundance of cultural activities on offer.”

Among the musicians performing are the multi-award winning Americana artist Elles Bailey; the folk trio The Longest Johns; and genre-defying folk outfit Talisk; Folk Band Of The Year winners Breabach (BBC ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards); the eight-strong London Afrobeat Collective who also combine funk, jazz and dub to deliver a party like no other; and many more.

Elles-Bailey is performing at the first-ever Found Festival

Found Festival has also booked street theatre performers, cabaret and circus artists including, Professor Elemental, Nutty Noah, and Dangerous Dave, and tonnes of workshops, games and activities in aerial, rap, crafts, storytelling, plus a nightly live fire show.

More details can be found online here, the festival is also creating its very-own craft village.