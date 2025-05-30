Five unmissable things to do in Aylesbury this weekend

This weekend families could attend a number of interesting and exciting festivals that have been launched to coincide with half term.
From agricultural showcases, to celebrations of the wonderful world of science fiction, plus circus performances and workshops, there really is something for everyone in Aylesbury.
Here are five can’t miss events families should check out before they disappear in Aylesbury:
1. Waddesdon Manor - Art in Nature festival
Waddesdon is running a five-day festival showcasing art's relationship with nature. It runs from May 28-June 1. Guests can see the Waddesdon Mandala, spanning over 70 metres, up close, as well as other attractions. Photo: Waddesdon Manor
2. One Day Jazz Festival
Taking place at St Mary's in Aylesbury between 1:30pm to 10pm, it includes live performances and DJ sets, and is said to celebrate 10 years of jazz. Photo: The Bucks Herald
3. Hogfest
Hogfest has taken place at Hogshaw Farm through the half term break. Guests can enjoy a country féte, circus skills workshops, or just enjoy the beautiful nature and surroundings at the tourist site. The final day for the showcase is June 1. Photo: Hogshaw farm
4. Space Sculptures at Discover Bucks Museum
Between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, Discover Bucks Museum has a space themed exhibition including workshops for youngsters. (Photo from recent unrelated display at the museum) Photo: Discover Bucks Museum