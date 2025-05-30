Five unmissable things to do in Aylesbury this weekend

Just a handful of things available to families in Aylesbury this weekJust a handful of things available to families in Aylesbury this week
Just a handful of things available to families in Aylesbury this week

By James Lowson
Published 30th May 2025, 10:09 BST
With the weekend now within touching distance The Bucks Herald has looked at some of the exciting events taking place in Aylesbury.

This weekend families could attend a number of interesting and exciting festivals that have been launched to coincide with half term.

From agricultural showcases, to celebrations of the wonderful world of science fiction, plus circus performances and workshops, there really is something for everyone in Aylesbury.

Here are five can’t miss events families should check out before they disappear in Aylesbury:

Waddesdon is running a five-day festival showcasing art's relationship with nature. It runs from May 28-June 1. Guests can see the Waddesdon Mandala, spanning over 70 metres, up close, as well as other attractions.

1. Waddesdon Manor - Art in Nature festival

Waddesdon is running a five-day festival showcasing art's relationship with nature. It runs from May 28-June 1. Guests can see the Waddesdon Mandala, spanning over 70 metres, up close, as well as other attractions. Photo: Waddesdon Manor

Taking place at St Mary's in Aylesbury between 1:30pm to 10pm, it includes live performances and DJ sets, and is said to celebrate 10 years of jazz.

2. One Day Jazz Festival

Taking place at St Mary's in Aylesbury between 1:30pm to 10pm, it includes live performances and DJ sets, and is said to celebrate 10 years of jazz. Photo: The Bucks Herald

Hogfest has taken place at Hogshaw Farm through the half term break. Guests can enjoy a country féte, circus skills workshops, or just enjoy the beautiful nature and surroundings at the tourist site. The final day for the showcase is June 1.

3. Hogfest

Hogfest has taken place at Hogshaw Farm through the half term break. Guests can enjoy a country féte, circus skills workshops, or just enjoy the beautiful nature and surroundings at the tourist site. The final day for the showcase is June 1. Photo: Hogshaw farm

Between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, Discover Bucks Museum has a space themed exhibition including workshops for youngsters. (Photo from recent unrelated display at the museum)

4. Space Sculptures at Discover Bucks Museum

Between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, Discover Bucks Museum has a space themed exhibition including workshops for youngsters. (Photo from recent unrelated display at the museum) Photo: Discover Bucks Museum

