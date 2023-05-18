News you can trust since 1832
Family share 'amazing' memories from Woburn Safari Park after winning VIP competition

“My daughter and her friend said they would never forget our experiences”

By James Lowson
Published 18th May 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:09 BST

The winners of Woburn Safari’s Easter competition have shared some of their unforgettable experiences at the park.

Katherine Draper, a teacher from Reading, won the Easter prize draw taking her daughter, Eva, 13, and Eva’s friend Amanda on the trip.

Families were given the chance to win an overnight stay at the highly-popular tourist attraction.

Enjoying the VIP experience
Enjoying the VIP experience
    Woburn’s off-road VIP experience allows guests to get up close to a vast variety of animals whilst receiving in-depth commentary about the different species living in the park.

    "We were lucky enough to see some new spring arrivals at the Safari park including baby wallabies in their parents' pouches and young black bears,” Katherine said.

    "My daughter and her friend said they would never forget our experiences of feeding the giraffes at the zoo and seeing the black bear with her young bear cubs close up.

    Feeding giraffes
    Feeding giraffes

    “We all enjoyed listening to the anecdotes and animal facts from our driver who managed to take us to see so many species in just 90 minutes.We could see the monkeys above us as they sat on top of the Jeep.

    “Another highlight during the day was walking through the Australian Walkabout enclosure and seeing the wallabies with their babies in their pouches. We also got to see the elephants having fun pushing each other into the muddy pond.”

    The Draper family were drawn as winners for the special day out after submitting their details on the park’s website and answering a simple wildlife question.

