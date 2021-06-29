Ex-Searchers drummer Scott Ottaway will teach two workshops at Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing event

Ex-Searchers drummer Scott Ottaway will be teaching two workshops at the Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing event on Saturday, July 3.

The Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Show, organised by Deer Spirit Events, is at the Grange School from 11am till 5pm. There have been similar events in in Thame, Oxford, High Wycombe, Tring and Berkhamsted.

Scott Ottaway, who also teaches online, and in his studio, will be doing two workshops in the afternoon.

Ex-Searchers drummer Scott Ottaway

He said: “Drumming is a great way to release stress and anger, it really helps to raise your happiness.”

There will be over thirty exhibitors and a programme of fifteen talks, demonstrations and workshops at the Aylesbury show.

Exhibitors specialise in holistic and alternative therapies, provide one to one readings and self-help advice. Retailers sell crystals, spiritual and holistic goods, jewellery, crystals, arts and crafts.

Other workshops cover guidance, dowsing, meditation, healing, numerology, healing, shamanism and self-help. There’s also a performance of Native American flute and handpan music from musician and Cloudsong.

Cloudsong

This is Deer Spirit Event’s third show in Aylesbury, and the first at the Grange. Previous events were held at the Guttman Centre, Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

There is parking on site and regular buses from the town centre and train station. The event will be run in accordance with current government guidelines.

Organiser, Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events, said: “Now more than ever, it is essential to nurture your mind, body and spirit.

"At this event, you can access wisdom, guidance and support from our talented practitioners, readers and teachers. Or just come along for a great day out in a fantastic setting and meet some like-minded people.”