Enter our fantastic prize draw to win an unforgettable VIP Experience at Woburn Safari Park!

Don’t miss the chance to enter this fantastic prize draw to win a VIP Off Road Safari Adventure at Woburn Safari Park, with an overnight stay for up to four people this Easter. Keep reading to find out how!

Look who's coming to visit Woburn Safari Park this March... CALLING ALL BINGSTERS! Bing will be voooshing in to meet his fans at Woburn Safari Park on the 26th March! Go on an amazing adventure to see all of the safari animals and then head over to the Foot Safari where the CBeebies favourite will be meeting his fans at intervals.

Planning to bring your own little monkeys to Woburn this Easter? You’ll be thrilled to know that kids TV favourites JJ from CoComelon, Bluey, PaddingtonTM, Peter RabbitTM and Peppa Pig will all be visiting the Park during the Easter holidays!

Vera Amur Tiger at Woburn Safari Park. Picture: two-d photography Ltd. and Daniel Davies

You could meet new arrivals, the dwarf forest buffalo, out enjoying the late winter sun, or get a peek at the latest wallaby joeys in Australian Walkabout! The bears are appearing more frequently, as the weather changes, so look out for the charismatic and playful cubs showing off their play fighting and climbing skills!

Or, why not try something new? If you've got a child aged 8-17 years old who loves animals and conservation, check out the new weekend workshops - Safari School!

For all of the details you need to plan your best Easter days out on safari, go to woburnsafari.co.uk/safari-days-out

To make your Easter extra special, enter this brilliant free prize draw and you could win a VIP Experience for up to four people AND you a relaxing stay in a family room, with breakfast included at The Woburn, a charming 18th-century restaurant, bar and hotel.

Bear Cub Waves Hello at Woburn Safari Park

Go to woburnsafari.co.uk/easter-safari-competition and answer the super simple question to enter this brilliant prize draw (and for all of the terms and conditions):

Is it true that bears do not have gums?

A. YES

B. NO

Kojo and Kahari African Lions Woburn Safari Park

Bobby on Safari with Monkey on Bonnet Woburn Safari Park