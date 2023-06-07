Enjoy tank rides, giant Scalextric and rarely open gardens at vintage vehicle show near Thame

There’s a chance to see a huge collection of vintage vehicles while enjoying a rare opportunity to stroll around the private gardens of a stately home near Thame this summer.

The Adwell Vintage Vehicle Show is held in the gardens and grounds of Adwell House, which are only open to the public three times a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking place from noon to 5pm on Sunday, July 9, the Adwell Vintage Vehicle Show attracts a huge number of exhibitors, with vintage cars, bicycles, motorbikes, tractors, caravans and agricultural machinery displayed around the lakes and in the parkland of the house, which is home of the Birch Reynardsons.

Large numbers of vintage vehicles will be on display

Most Popular

The event will include live music by Hiway51, food pop-ups and vintage trade stalls, and the beautiful gardens are open to everyone attending the show.

Other attractions include a fun, friendly dog show, tank rides in the parkland and a huge Scalextric raceway track.

This year’s show is being held in aid of The Goed Life charity, whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with learning disabilities, helping them find meaningful employment and supporting them and their families. The Cube Cruiser, the mobile café run and funded by The Goed Life, will be at the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show is sponsored by Grundon, Charles Stanley Wealth Management, Classic Performance Engineering, Havenwood Raceway, NFU Mutual, Risborough Garden Machinery and SWB Motorsport.

The gardens are only open to the public three times a year

Tickets can be purchased in advance via the website or on the gate on the day.