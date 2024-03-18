Easter egg hunt and adorable piglets at Bucks attraction this school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Amersham farm, which has been voted in the top ten best animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users, has a litter of piglets due this week too, meaning the farm will be buzzing with cute baby animals during the spring break.

On March, 29, 30 and 31 there will be an Easter Egg hunt for visitors, and throughout the Easter holidays there will be an Easter trail for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to celebrate the impending new arrivals, the farm is offering 20 per cent off a piggy pet and play session for visitors who type in pigsdiscount24 when booking at the online checkout.

Most Popular

Piglets are due this week at the Bucks attraction - Animal News Agency

And if you would like to visit over Easter type in KLPpigs24 to access 20 per cent off your school holidays trip.

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs in 2010, said: "Easter is a time of hope, and with piglets on the way it's set to be a really special time here on the farm.

"With the spring flowers and new babies it will be a wonderful holiday season, and we can't wait to celebrate by welcoming guests to the farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Offering the discount is our way of saying thank you for sticking with us through what has been a tough time for Kew Little Pigs, we are still recovering after the pandemic.

"But just as the days are getting longer, things are really looking up."

In January, Kew Little Pigs was forced to set up a fundraising campaign, after the double whammy of the pandemic and cost of living crisis hit cash flow hard.

Speaking about the launch of the farm's 4 The Love of Pigs fundraising drive, Olivia Mikhail, said: "We are a small private family-run farm, employing local people and receive no funding or grants externally. As a small business, this is a very challenging time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know that many of our visitors love our farm and the pigs and have requested that they may contribute to the upkeep of the pigs and the other farm animals by giving gifts and donations. So we have set up this Go Fund Me, where people can donate as little and as much as they can which will ensure that every penny is spent on our adorable pigs and other animals on the farm."

To donate to the 4 The Love of Pigs campaign go to https://gofund.me/2dd7c126