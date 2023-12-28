Eastenders star James Bye splits head open during Aylesbury pantomime performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Star of this year’s pantomime in Aylesbury, James Bye, suffered a potentially show-ending injury yesterday.

The Eastenders star, who plays the Prince in a festive retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, banged his head in the first scene of yesterday’s play (27 December).

Co-star, Rhiannon Chesterman, who plays Snow White in this year’s pantomime, said he split his head open on stage. Bye was also seen wearing a sling, downplaying the injury backstage at the Aylesbury showcase.

The star after suffering a head injury during yesterday's production, @rhiannonchesterman

Chesterman said on Instagram: “Look at our brave Prince, @jimmybye. Split his head open in the first scene, carried on & decided to 'make a thing of it' so strapped up his arm for good measure.”

Bye is best-known for playing Martin Fowler in the BBC’s long-running soap opera, but made his pantomime debut at the Waterside earlier this month. Bye and his co-stars are performing at Aylesbury’s marquee venue until 3 January. Ticketing information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.

Also performing at this year’s show is town pantomime regular, Andy Collins, and pantomime veteran, Leon Craig as Dame Dilly Doughnut. This year’s villain is Lyndsey Gardiner playing Queen Grimelda, alongside the enchanting dream team of Rhiannon Chesterman as Snow White and seven of the most cheeky, endearing dwarfs played by Stijn Keileers, Harrison Taylor, Willie Coppen, Fatemah Serebani, Denise Coppen, Kate Meczynska and Jessica Ward. Delivering dynamic choreography is the ensemble cast of Jessie May Simmons, Molly Lewin, Kyra Lea, Charlotte Day, Sheehan Parsons and Charley Vincent, and junior crews Castielli and All Stars.

