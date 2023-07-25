Drum and bass legend Goldie joins the line-up at Buckingham’s Stowaway Festival

Stowaway main stage at night (c) Stowaway Festival 2022

Drum and bass legend Goldie has stepped in to headline at Buckingham’s Stowaway Festival next month, after the legendary Roy Ayers had to cancel his remaining European shows due to ill health.

A message from Ayers reads: “Hello to all my fans. Unfortunately, due to health complications stemming from a recent bout with Covid-19, I will be cancelling upcoming performances for 2023.

"We had high hopes I would recover in time, but all parties involved believe this is the best course of action for now. Once I have had proper time to heal and move past this, I will be looking to get back to work.”

Goldie. Photo (c) Stowaway Festival 2023

A Stowaway spokesperson said: “We’ll hope you join us in sending Roy all our love and wishing him the speediest of recoveries.

"Every cloud has a GOLD lining and with this sad news comes a new announcement – we’re super excited to announce that drum and bass legend, Goldie is your new Saturday headliner.

"Goldie’s career spans decades, so prepare to be taken on a journey through the diverse realms of drum and bass – we can’t wait.”

Set on a 400-acre site boasting ancient woodland, vast green spaces and a lake, Stowaway takes place from August 18 to 20 at Blackpit Farm, Stowe, with music, comedy, wellness and relaxation and children’s activities.

This year’s music line-up includes Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Crazy P Soundsystem, Dan Shake, David Rodigan, Eats Everything, Easy Star All Stars, Goldie, House Gospel Choir, Irvine Welsh, Jamz Supernova, Joe Goddard, Little Dragon, Todd Edwards and Tom Ravenscroft.

The Comedy Stage will be headlined by one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedy stars, Jack Dee, who will be joined by Lou Sanders and Jessica Fostekew, plus more to be announced.

Stowaway founder Duncan Wheeler said: “With Stowaway, we want to take it all back to what the essence of what a festival should be about – joy, freedom and good vibes.

"We don’t want to rip people off so we keep our ticket prices reasonable and make the kids’ activities free on site.