'Day of rural celebration for all' as Bucks County Show returns in Aylesbury for 156th year

By Damien Lucas
Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
The best of the county’s countryside will gather at Weedon Park near Aylesbury this Thursday (August 28th 2025) for the 156th instalment of the famous Bucks County Show.

From 8am to 6pm, visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy a full day of farming, food, and fun before the summer holidays come to a close.

Most Popular

    The show features over 60 cattle classes and more than 30 sheep competitions, showcasing some of the finest livestock from across the UK. Breeds on display include Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Highland, Charolais, Limousin, and Simmental in the beef section, alongside Holstein and Jersey in the dairy classes. Sheep classes cover everything from Southdown and Wiltshire Horn to Rare Native Breeds, with young handlers also taking part in both categories.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    In the main ring, the thrilling Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry returns, offering fast-paced excitement throughout the day. Another highlight is the OG Performance Horses, whose Spanish stallions and riders have appeared in major film and TV productions.

    Judging at Bucks County Show. Photo by Derek Pellingplaceholder image
    Judging at Bucks County Show. Photo by Derek Pelling

    The Countryside Area is packed with live demonstrations, including hounds, sheepdogs, and birds of prey, as well as traditional artisan countryside skills that celebrate rural heritage. Families can also enjoy the Home and Garden marquee, filled with entries in baking, wine making, photography, flower arranging, and vegetable growing.

    With over 200 trade stands, a bustling Shopping Marquee, and a newly expanded Food Hall, there’s plenty to explore. Whether you're passionate about farming, love horses, enjoy artisan crafts, or simply want a great day out with the kids, the Bucks County Show offers a warm welcome to all.

    To make travel easy, a free shuttle bus will run throughout the day from Aylesbury Station to the showground.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Bucks County Show takes place this Thursday – and tickets are still available on the official website.

    For an idea of what to expect at Bucks County Show, check out our report and picture gallery from last year’s event.

    Full List of activities:

    • The Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry
    • OG Performance Horse Display
    • Giant Tortoises
    • The Sheep Show
    • Vintage Tractors
    • Whitchurch Morris Dancers
    • Best of British Livestock
    • Equestrian Classes
    • Home & Garden Marquee
    • Shopping Marquee
    • Food Hall
    • Large Countryside Area
    • Over 200 Trade Stands
    • Members Lawn
    Related topics:AylesburyHighland
    News you can trust since 1832
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice