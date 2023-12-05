Dates and times announced for the Aylesbury Santa float 2023

The float is setting off on its Aylesbury tour later this week

The Rotary Club for Aylesbury has announced the route for this year’s Santa float which will pass through the town raising funds for charity.

Starting on Thursday (7 December) the float will be travelling through town requesting donations to charitable causes. Money raised on this year’s tour will go to the following charities:

-National Paraplegic Heritage Trust

-Heart of Bucks

-Wheelpower

-Gateway Club

-Explorer Scouting in the Vale of Aylesbury

-Girlguiding Buckinghamshire

-Vineyard Food Bank

-Scannappeal

-Youth Motor Project

In previous years the float has raised over £9,000 for local causes. Charity collectors will be on hand as youngsters will get a chance to glimpse Santa as he makes his rounds through Aylesbury neighbourhoods.

Listen out for the Christmas music so you can see the Aylesbury float up close.

Santa is visiting the following locations in Aylesbury - scroll through our gallery to see where and when.

The rotary club has also confirmed a stationary float will be situated in Aylesbury High Street on the 9 and 16 December between 10am to 4pm.

Southcourt Between 6-8pm on 7 December

Haydon Hill Between 6-8pm on 8 December

Stoke Road and the Stoke Mandeville Hospital area Between 5-7pm on 9 December