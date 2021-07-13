Date revealed for free vintage cars event in Aylesbury Vale

The 10th Chearsley Village ‘Classic & Vintage Fun Day has been confirmed for Sunday September 12.

Chearsley Cricket Club will host the vintage vehicle event, in two months time, last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Over 300 vehicles were on show at the event in 2019, this year 200 cars have already been registered.

Organisers advise they may have to alter some aspects of the traditional format of the show in order to meet any required ‘social distancing’ rules and guidelines.

“We will scrupulously monitor the government guidelines for outdoor events in the months ahead and we’re already looking at a variety of practical steps we can take this year to ensure we fully respect any ‘social distancing’ requirements, which may still be in place at that time, but at the same time maintaining as much of the ambience of our unique event as we can,” says committee member, Martin Johnson.

The show will open for the general public at 11.00, and close at 17.00. Entry and parking are free of charge.

In addition to a wide selection of classic and vintage vehicles, visitors will also be able to enjoy a flypast courtesy of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and visit arts and craft stalls. There will also be entertainment for youngsters, a programme of live music and a wide range of food and drinks available.

An aerial look at a previous year's event

“We anticipate a wide range of classic and vintage vehicles attending, dating from the early 1900’s through to the current day, including motorcycles, commercial and agricultural vehicles and steam engines. As well as large displays of Morris Minors and MGs, you’ll also be able to see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Porsches and many other incredible cars from around the world. This year for the first time, there will also be a section of the show dedicated to electric cars and bicycles”

“Many of our vehicle owners have returned year after year. They love the informality and friendliness of the show and express appreciation of how well our event is organised” says Andy.

A spokesperson for the event said: "A major feature of this year’s event will be a tribute to one of the show’s founders, Fred Crawford. Sadly, he passed away very suddenly in early June, following a short illness. Fred made a huge contribution to the successful development of the show from its humble beginnings ten years ago.

"At the last three shows, he awarded his own ‘Fred Crawford Cup’ to the ‘Best in Show’ exhibitor. His daughter, Lynsey, who has also played a significant role in supporting the show over the years, will present her father’s trophy at this year’s event.

Lionel Walker winning the ‘Fred Crawford Cup’ in 2019

"All funds raised during the show will be invested in the development of Junior Cricket at Chearsley and a donation will be made to a COVID-related charity."

Refreshments and food confirmed for the event include: tea and homemade cakes, burgers and fish and chips, as well as coffees and ice cream.

A selection of real ales will be available from the bar and the ‘Gin and Pimm’s Tent’ will be making its return.

Live music is also planned with Larry Warr and his Déja Vu band returning to headline.

A selection of stalls will be offering a wide variety of goods, including car products, arts and crafts and clothing. Chearsley cricketers will be running a Bottle Tombola.

“Although we’re a small village, in recent years we’ve had over 100 youngsters registered for our Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 teams this season, playing in the Aylesbury and District Midweek Cricket League. We also support the ECB ‘Cricket All Stars’ programme for younger players,” says show organiser and Chearsley director of cricket, Adam Lazaruk.

“We now have around fifty girls in our Junior Section and a few years ago we were paid a visit by SkySports News, during their ‘Women’s Cricket Week’, to discover the secrets of the Chearsley success and inspire other clubs to follow our example in developing girls’ cricket at the grassroots level,” says Adam.