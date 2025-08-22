Amersham Heritage Day, 2023. Picture: Amersham Town Council

Amersham will host its annual Heritage Day in the Old Town on Sunday, September 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will run from 11.30am to 5.30pm and feature activities and entertainment for all ages.

A free vintage bus service will operate every 15 minutes from Amersham Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can enjoy a fun fair, Punch and Judy shows, Jungle Juniors and alpacas. Adults will be able to browse food and craft stalls, view classic cars, listen to live music and watch Morris dancing.

There will also be guided tours of St Mary’s Church and Amersham Museum. Amersham in Bloom will raise funds in the Market Hall by selling plants and cards and holding a raffle.

The event is sponsored by Ashridge Home Care, Align, Mathnasium of Amersham, Yatta Studio and Kinderzimmer.