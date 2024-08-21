Competition launched as bumper crop of piglets born at Bucks farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bucks attraction has welcomed a bumper crop of adorable piglets, and has launched a competition to help name them.

Proud parents Jilly and Jimmy welcomed twelve tiny babies and with eight girls and four boys to look after they really do have their trotters full at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham.

The pigs are the Juliana breed, which are known for their crinkly facial features, and the gorgeous babies are already making themselves right at home at the ethical award-winning attraction.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Jilly is an amazing mum but she really is very busy with her bumper brood, the piglets climb all over her and are so curious, it's really cute but I do feel for her sometimes.

Jilly and her piglets - Becky Wolf/ Animal News Agency

"She does have a lot of support on the farm from our knowledgeable staff, and daddy Jimmy is looking on proudly at all the action."

Kew Little Pigs has launched a naming competition with a pet and play session at the farm on offer for the winner.

Entrants who would like to pick a name theme for the twelve piglets can email their suggestions to [email protected] and the winner will be announced on Monday, September 2.

Once the piglets are old enough they will go to be pets in people's homes and the farm ensures that every little pig has the perfect start by insisting that each new owner has taken part in a pig keeping course.

This weekend visitors can see the piglets and all of the farm's other animals at a special Alice In Wonderland themed fun day which takes place on Sunday.

The fun event is the cheapest way to visit the farm this year, and includes a 45 minute pet and play session and fun and games. There will also be a live DJ, face painting, a bouncy castle and a white rabbit treasure trail to enjoy.

Olivia added: "We ran our first Alice In Wonderland event and it was such a success that we are doing it all over again on Sunday. We hope that people will wear their best fancy dress and join in the fun, these really are special events and a way for us to say thank you to the public for all of their support during our pandemic recovery."

To book tickets for the fun day go to: https://kewlittlepigs.com/collections/experiences/products/family-fun-day