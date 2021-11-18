Christmas Lights switch on in Aylesbury: A guide to this year's event

The Christmas lights in Aylesbury will be officially switched on at the culmination of Santa’s Sunday Spectacular.

No special guest has been booked for Sunday's (November 21) ceremony, but Fantastic Mr Fox will be present to keep youngsters entertained.

Before Aylesbury is officially lit up outside the HSBC in the town centre at around 4.30pm, day of entertainment is planned in central Aylesbury.

From noon families are encouraged to turn up and take advantage of different free activities that have been organised by businesses and charities.

A parade kicks things off, which will pass through Hale Leys loading bay, along the High Street and into Market Square.

Live music will accompany hosts and guests as they travel around Aylesbury on a tour slated to last around an hour.

The tour will of course be led by Santa in his open top sleigh, in past years 400 people have joined him on his tour of Aylesbury.

After the parade, there will be street food stalls erected, along with a small fun fair, go karts, character meet and greets, face painting, magic, arts and crafts.

Organisers advise street performers have also been booked to warm people up and keep the community entertained.

At Kingsbury free roller-skating activities have been organised, a snow globe will also be set up in that part of town by Hay Leys shopping centre.

In the final lead-up to the light up, carol singers will start serenading the crowd with traditional Christmas songs at 4pm.

Bucks Council deputy leader Gareth Williams said: “Whether you like shopping, eating, live entertainment or – just catching an early glimpse of Santa! – then be sure to come along this Sunday to Aylesbury town centre. It’s going to be a fantastic day of fun for all the family.”

Two Sundays later a Christmas craft and gift fair is scheduled for Market Square, organisers are promising unusual gifts, street food and music.

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury Town Centre and regeneration manager, added: “The Christmas parade is one of the most popular Aylesbury events, and we’re so pleased we're able to host it this year after sadly having to cancel the event in 2020. We've lots of exciting professional acts lined up and we urge the local community to get dressed up and have some fun.”

Bucks Council advises its Christmas schedule can be viewed on the visit Aylesbury website here.

Councillor Steve Bowles said: “We are also using the government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund’ to provide extra services to some of the high street festivities and events across the county this year – making them better for our residents to enjoy and generating footfall to help support the local economy.