Children's Bouldering Wall and Mobile Cave set to entertain visitors to Aylesbury this Thursday

Aylesbury's Kingsbury space will play host to children’s activities this week on Thursday 15 August between 11am–3pm.

However, there has been an exciting change made to the equipment for the children to enjoy.

Due to predicted high wind gusts on that day, the decision has been made by Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership to offer activities that are unrestricted by wind speeds.

As such, they are delighted to introduce the Bouldering Wall and the Mobile Cave.

The Bouldering Wall can accommodate up to 12 children at any one time, while the Mobile Cave is a must for budding adventurers. The Bouldering Wall will be £2.50 per go, and the Mobile Cave will be £2.50 for three crawls through.

Diana Fawcett, Town Centre and Regeneration Manager, commented on the change: “We're delighted that, despite the predicted weather, children will still be able to enjoy the revised activities rather than us having to cancel the event. We look forward to seeing you there!”