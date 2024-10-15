Children across Bucks raise thousands for mum with cancer ahead of 24-hour musical in Tring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire have helped raise over £5,000 for a cancer support charity, inspired by a local mum.

Thirty-five children under 16 are taking part in Shrek in 24, a day-long performing arts showcase raising money for Breast Cancer Now.

Scott’s Performing Arts is producing two performances of Shrek the Musical on Saturday 26 October at the Dembe Theatre in Tring.

It will be performed by a mix of young and older drama enthusiasts, plus a couple of professionals who were keen to get involved with the fundraising scheme.

Preparing to transform into Fiona

From first rehearsals at 3pm on 25 October, older participants will be spending a day at the theatre, rehearsing and performing a musical production celebrating everyone’s favourite green ogre. Younger participants will be going home at 9:30pm and asked not to carry on with the overnight rehearsals.

Emily Scott, the founder and creator of Scott’s Performing Arts, was inspired to raise money for breast cancer to support Kate Miles, who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Kate from Wendover, has played an active part in Aylesbury and the wider Bucks community taking part in a number of fundraising initiatives, including a well-attended netball tournament in Aylesbury. Fundraisers she has participated in, since her diagnosis, have helped raise over £35,000 for charity.

Emily is aiming to help take that total above £45,000 and has already virtually sold out the two upcoming shows. Due to popular demand an extra row of seats have been added to the Tring venue.

Both shows almost entirely sold out

To raise as much money as possible, all 66 participants, whose ages roughly vary from 8-50, have been asked to set up a fundraising page to support the cause.

Their kitties will then be transferred over to a main fundraising page, that can be found online here. Participants agreed on an individual fundraising target of £100, but many have already surpassed that total in donations under two weeks from showtime.

Emily told The Bucks Herald: “Everyone is local, from Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Watford, and the surrounding areas. We’ve got a few professional people that were really up for it. We’ve got a full set and costumes. So many local companies have donated.”

Raffles and cakes sales will also be taking place on the Saturday to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.