Cheeky Bucks pigs pretend they are pregnant to get extra snacks and belly rubs

A pair of adorable pigs who have been living the life of luxury after being moved to a farm's maternity facilities were actually just chubby all along.

Squeaks and Tina, who live at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, were enjoying extra rations and plenty of attention, since their 'pregnancies' began, and have gained weight and displayed pregnancy symptoms.

Staff and visitors to the award-winning attraction were excitedly waiting for the overdue piglets to arrive, but staff then realised that Squeaks and Tina are simply just chubby, and have been in it for the snacks and belly rubs all along.

Six year-old Squeaks was lapping up the attention in her private quarters, and has even taken part in tummy rub videos for the farm's social media, where she shows off her large belly.

Tina starts her cycle at exactly the same time as Squeaks, so Kew Little Pigs boss Olivia Mikhail believes that the duo may have been mimicking each other's symptoms, while enjoying the extra attention that being pregnant brings along.

She said: "Both Squeaks and Tina are excellent mums, so it is a massive shame, but we do also think it's quite funny that they have been stringing us along. They are not upset in any way by what has unfolded, but will both have to go on a diet now after all the extra pregnancy food."

Farm manager Becky Wolf, said: "Squeaks is a real star of the farm and is such a gentle and kind mother so it's such a shame, Tina is a bit more strict with her piglets so it's always nice to see the different parenting styles, and the piglets they produce.

"Squeaks has always been a round pig, and when she flops can almost roll completely over legs in the air, because basically she's a ball!

"Let's just say she loves her food a little bit too much, she is the pig most likely to have to go on a diet. She can sit for carrots if asked and will happily scoff whatever is on offer, she is very gentle and does not snatch the carrot from you."

Squeaks was born in 2018 and her parents Milo and Jill live at Kew Little Pigs too. The popular resident was pig of the month for the whole of last summer because when the sun is out she loves belly rubs, sunbathing and is very cuddly with visitors.

She has a black patch on her face which distinguishes her from the other pigs, and her coat lightens in the summer, meaning sun cream is essential, in the wetter weather she also loves to wallow in the mud.

Becky added: "She is a great mum, and her piglets are super chubby like her. She is a farm favourite and staff favourite as she is very chilled and loves the attention from us too, she knows her name and will come running if she is called."

But despite the chubby pig setback, the farm is not short on piglet action. This week Blossom gave birth to her litter of seven adorable babies, which will be ready for visitors to see in the next few days.

Olivia added: "Nothing where pigs are concerned ever goes to plan, but it's all part of the fun, and you have to give Squeaks and Tina their due, they really did pull a fast one and I'm quite proud of them!"

