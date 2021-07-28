Chart-topping '80s band added to Aylesbury Friars show at Waterside Theatre

A supporting act has been added to the Aylesbury Friars gig confirmed for the Waterside Theatre on Friday September 17.

It is set to be the first Aylesbury Friars event in nearly two years and has now revealed Altered Images and Clare Grogan will be performing.

The Friars event will be headlined by electronic band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) who first performed in Aylesbury over 40 years ago.

Altered Images also have a long history of performing in town, their first gig at Friars came way back in 1980 when they supported Siouxsie & The Banshees.

Altered Images headlined two shows at Aylesbury's most famous music venue in the early '80s and also played live as U2's special guests on another date.

The band are likely to play their major top 10 hits ‘Don’t Talk to Me About Love’, ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘I Could be Happy’ and ‘See those Eyes’.

Grogan has enjoyed a high profile acting career since leaving the band in the late 1980s. She starred in major television comedies like Father Ted and Red Dwarf, as well as popping up in Eastenders.

Headliners for Friars first post-lockdown show, OMD, have sold over 25 million singles and over 15 million albums. They've racked up a staggering 29 Top of the Pops performances.