Charity launches webinar to support nurses and midwives facing fitness to practise investigations

In response to the growing need for emotional and psychological support for healthcare professionals undergoing Fitness to Practise (FtP) investigations, national charity, Nurse Lifeline are collaborating with NMCWatch and hosting a free webinar later this month.

The webinar has been developed in response to an urgent, identified need for support within the nursing community, positioning the event as a proactive step toward addressing this gap. Nurse Lifeline will be online to offer emotional and wellbeing tips, or signpost individuals for further support, to those professionals who are currently going through the investigation process, or those who have experienced it and require ongoing support.

Date: Thursday 19th September 2024 Time: 6pm – 7.30pm Registration Link: www.nurselifeline.org.uk/navigatingthestormwebinar

The collaboration between the two parties comes from a recognition that registrants face immense stress, anxiety, and isolation whilst going through a Fitness to Practice process. These investigations can leave professionals feeling lost, overwhelmed, and uncertain about their future, impacting both their careers and mental wellbeing.

Upcoming webinar to support nurses

This need for support has been highlighted by the many registrants who have shared feelings of being ‘in limbo,’ struggling to cope with the emotional strain of the process. The webinar is a direct response to those needs—offering a safe, supportive, and non-judgemental space for healthcare professionals to connect, share their experiences, and find solace. Participants can remain completely anonymous and only share as much as they wish to.

"We have seen the significant emotional toll these investigations take on individuals. It’s clear that there is a real need for support during these difficult times," notes Teresa Griffiths ARRC MBE, Chair of Nurse Lifeline. "This webinar is a step toward addressing that need by providing both practical advice, a safe space and importantly, a sense of community recognising that the people going through these investigations are not alone."

LEARNING OUTCOMES

To understand the impact that the fitness to practise process can have on emotional wellbeing and mental health

To provide practical guidance and support through shared experience

To empower participants to reach out for help and support when needed

To provide contact details of organisations that can provide support and advice.

The two organisations believe that by offering a supportive space, they can empower professionals to take care of their emotional health and wellbeing, helping them to navigate the challenges ahead with confidence.

For more information and to register, visit www.nurselifeline.org.uk/navigatingthestormwebinar