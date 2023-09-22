The next few months before Christmas are going to be a busy time for the Cancer Research UK Action Group in Buckingham!

Three major events are on the calendar which is hoped will be popular with the local community.

On Sunday October 29th, there will be another opportunity to test your deductive powers whilst enjoying a family drive visiting nearby villages.

Who committed the murder in the Mansion? Will it be Miss Scarlett with the Spanner in the Lounge or another combination of usual suspects?

The children will have an opportunity to solve their own mystery on the theme of Harry Potter.

Contact Lionel Weston for information on how it works at [email protected].

Secondly, there will be an Antiques Day in two parts on Wednesday November 1st.

An afternoon valuation opportunity with Eric Knowles and Charles Hanson from 2.00pm - 5.00pm and in the evening at 7.00pm, Eric Knowles will be giving a talk on the "Genius of Rene Lalique".

Both of these events will be in the Buckingham Community Centre.

Tickets on sale at Meadow Row Florist, Cornwell's Meadow, Buckingham or can be reserved by phoning 01280-816483.

Finally on Sunday December 17th, "Go Crackers Against Cancer" will take place in Buckingham Cricket Club.

An exciting opportunity for all children and families to visit Father Christmas and to experience a very different and captivating encounter!

"Cracker" Jack and his team will beguile and steer children through their journey, including tackling projects in Santa's Apprentices' Toy Factory and savouring the fun of the Magic Cracker Cave culminating in gathering with Santa who will enthral everyone with tales from the North Pole.