Celebrating 25 years of restoration - Enter the Stowe House 2024 Photography Competition

In celebration of 25 years of restoration at Stowe House, we are thrilled to announce a photography competition inviting enthusiasts of all levels to immortalise the architectural beauty of this local historic landmark.

As part of the celebration, photographers are encouraged to submit their best shots for a chance to be featured in the 2025 Stowe House Calendar and an accompanying exhibition.

Throughout the year, supporting workshops and events will nurture new talent and offer skill-refining opportunities for photography enthusiasts. We welcome entries from all experience levels, and submissions of images taken within the last three years are eligible.

Competition prizes and deadlines

Stowe House - a Grade I listed 18th-Century palace, Bucks

The competition encompasses various categories, inviting participants to explore and capture the elegance within Stowe House's interiors, the vast symmetrical features of its exteriors, the atmospheric essence of each season, and the intricate details of the meticulously restored State Rooms. Additionally, a dedicated category for entrants under 18 ensures the inclusion of budding talents.

Winning entrants will not only receive a copy of the 2025 Stowe House Calendar but also have the privilege of showcasing their work in an exhibition at Stowe House. Winners will be invited to a preview event celebrating the opening of the photography exhibition in autumn.

The competition opens on 10th January with a submission deadline of 31st August 2024, at 10 pm. Winners will be announced on 13th September 2024, at 12 noon.

How to participate

The South Front at Stowe House

Photographers are encouraged to visit Stowe House during general admission times or purchase an event ticket for access to the house at alternative times and for spaces behind the scenes. A top tip is to choose an 'Explore at Your Own Pace' date, this allows for greater access to rooms and more flexibility in capturing shots without the need to take a guided tour.

Admission fees apply, and pre-booking offers the convenience of arranging parking at Stowe House. Adult: £9.50; National Trust Member Adult: £7.50; Child: Under 16s free with a paying adult; Historic Houses: Free with valid membership; Essential carer: Free with a paying adult.

Join us in commemorating the architecture of Stowe House through your lens and be part of a legacy that celebrates 25 years of restoration. Participants will submit their entries online via www.stowehouse.org. You’ll also find more information about Stowe House, image requirements and terms and conditions on the website.