Buy one ticket, get one for £1 this October at Stowe House – celebrate 25 years of restoration

This October, Stowe House in Buckinghamshire invites you to experience the timeless elegance of one of England’s grandest stately homes with an exclusive offer! To mark 25 years of dedicated restoration, visitors can enjoy a Buy One Ticket, Get One for £1 promotion, making this the perfect time to explore this historic treasure.

From 1st to 25th October, immerse yourself in the rich history, captivating architecture, and serene beauty of Stowe House. Whether you're planning a cultural outing with friends, a romantic day for two, or simply seeking a peaceful escape, this special offer is designed to make your visit both unforgettable and affordable.

A Journey Through History

Stowe House is more than just a spectacular country estate – it’s a place where history comes to life. The house has played a significant role in shaping the nation’s architectural and cultural heritage, boasting exquisite interiors and awe-inspiring landscapes that have been lovingly restored over the past 25 years and is an award-winner of the Georgian Group’s ‘Restoration of a Georgian Country House’.

Autumn at Stowe House

With this limited-time offer, there’s never been a better opportunity to explore the grandeur and history that define Stowe House. From the intricately designed State Rooms to the sweeping views of the surrounding Capability Brown landscapes, every corner of Stowe tells a story.

Pair Your Visit with the National Trust's 'For Your Tomorrow' Installation

Why not enhance your day by visiting the poignant 'For Your Tomorrow' installation at the surrounding National Trust Stowe Gardens? Running from 1st October to 11th November 2024, this large-scale art exhibit features 1,475 silhouettes honouring Second World War military personnel. The installation is a moving tribute and a wonderful complement to your exploration of Stowe’s historic estate.

Conveniently Accessible – Just a Short Trip from Major Cities

Take a tour with one of the knowledgeable guides at Stowe House

Located in the heart of Buckinghamshire, Stowe House is easily accessible by road and rail, making it an ideal day trip destination. By car, you can reach Stowe via the M40, M1, A43, and A422, placing it just 45 minutes from Oxford and just over an hour from London. Alternatively, the nearest train station, Bicester North, is conveniently connected with direct services from London Marylebone, followed by a short 20-minute taxi ride to the house.

Book Your Experience Today

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to celebrate 25 years of restoration at Stowe House with our Buy One Ticket, Get One for £1 offer. This promotion is valid until 25th October 2024, so act quickly to secure your place at one of England’s most beautiful heritage sites.

Book your tickets now and treat yourself – and a loved one – to a truly magical experience at Stowe House! For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.stowehouse.org.

Stowe House is an award-winner of the Georgian Group’s ‘Restoration of a Georgian Country House’

A Word from Our Co-Director

"We're thrilled to celebrate 25 years of restoration at Stowe House with this special offer, inviting visitors to experience the beauty and history of this magnificent estate like never before. This October provides the perfect opportunity to not only explore Stowe’s stunning architecture but also to reflect on the remarkable conservation journey that has preserved it for future generations. We’re excited to welcome both new and returning guests to share in this important milestone."— Susanna Pullen, Director of Stowe House Preservation Trust

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Supporters

As a charity, the incredible work achieved over the past 25 years would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our donors, grant-giving organisations, members of the public, contractors, skilled craftspeople, and dedicated volunteers. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have contributed their time, expertise, and resources to preserving this historic treasure for future generations. Your generosity and dedication have been instrumental in restoring Stowe House to its former glory, ensuring it remains a beacon of British heritage for years to come.

Offer terms and conditions: Offer runs 1st-25th October 2024. Offer Applies to Adult and National Trust Adult Tickets Only. Online offer only. One £1 Ticket per transaction.