Bucks pigs SOW love to party and travel to events in special 'pigmobile'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bambi, Kingsley and Sven love the lifestyle so much that last year alone they attended events including a cinema screening, schools, weddings, birthday parties and even a care home in Aylesbury where they entertained residents.

Owner Olivia Mikhail, 40, noticed that the adorable trio had star quality after they were born on the Kew Little Pigs farm she runs in nearby Amersham, Bucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So to give the outgoing pigs the best life possible, she decided to branch out and adapt her van so they could travel in style.

Most Popular

The little pigs travel all over the country to events - Animal News Agency

The van now contains a specially adapted pig pen, so that the animals can travel within the law, and the pigs are specially licenced so that they can attend social occasions and mingle with their public. The adorable pigs even feature in images on the outside of the motor, wearing their favourite outfits.

Olivia said: "Bambi, Kingsley and Sven have such star quality, so we adapted the pig mobile so that they can get the show on the road. They are so outgoing and love meeting people so love their life attending events and functions.

"You wouldn't normally think of having a pig at a wedding, but don't knock it until you have tried it. They have even participated in life drawing classes, school and care home visits and cinema screenings where they loved to play in the foyer."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia business Kew Little Pigs is a farm attraction, which was recently voted among the top ten animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor, the farm also breeds little pigs who go on to become living pets in people's homes.

The mum of one, who was inspired to set up the business in 2009 by her daughter's love of the films Babe and Charlotte's Web, added: "In 2010 there was a real boom in micro pigs being popular as pets, and it was important that somebody stepped up and did it properly and ethically.

"Years on pigs are still seen as an unusual choice, but our outreach work, where people get to meet Bambi, Kingsley and Sven, really does show people that pigs aren't about bacon and sausages, they are intelligent and loving animals who can do commands like a dog. We are biased here but pigs really really are the best pets."

Just before Christmas the pigs arrived for a glitzy film screening of Babe, at the Garden Cinema in London's Covent Garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And with events already in the diary for 2024 it looks like it is going to be another busy year for the happy porkers.

Olivia added: "There is no event that can't be enhanced by a visit from three little pigs, and these three love a party. They play games with guests and love a cuddle and a brush."