Bucks pig attraction launches unusual luxury spa experience

Pigs and luxury don't usually trot hand in hand, but all that is set to change thanks to an Amersham attraction.

Kew Little Pigs, which was recently voted among the best animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users, is going high end, teaming up with a top hotel to offer luxurious spa packages and piggy playtimes.

The unusual link up came after Kew Little Pigs owner Olivia Mikhail noticed that people were travelling a long way to visit the farm, and she approached Gerards Cross' Crowne Plaza Hotel with an idea to offer something a little extra special for those wanting to relax after their journey.

And now from prices ranging between £85 and £160, pig fans can enjoy a spa experience as well as a cute encounter with the farm's adorable and award-winning micro pigs.

A cute piglet at the farm - June Essex/ Animal News Agency

Olivia said: "It does sound bonkers to offer a pig spa package, but if you really think about it, it makes complete sense. We wanted to help visitors extend their fun day out, to include a little bit of an extra treat. They can come and meet our pampered pigs, and then get pampered themselves."

Kew Little Pigs was founded by Olivia in 2009, in honour of her daughter's love for Babe and Charlotte's Web. Since then business has gone from strength to strength winning numerous accolades, and is the UK's leading ethical breeder of micro pigs, who become pets in people's homes.

Visitors to the Old Amersham site are able to get into the pens with the adorable porkers, and the interactive experiences on offer are a hit all year round. Especially with the introduction of the farm's new indoor play barn.

Olivia added: "A day out to Kew Little Pigs is always a treat, but now you can make your treat even more special, with Christmas coming up one of our packages would be the perfect way to spoil a loved one."