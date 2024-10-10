Bucks micro pigs meet people living with dementia at heartwarming cafe event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miniature pigs were the focus of a fun event at Amersham's Café 23, when residents with dementia got to have a fun experience with the friendly animals.

Micro pigs Popcorn and Astrid from the Kew Little Pigs attraction in Old Amersham visited Café 23 so that those attending could have an animal encounter.

On the day visitors had the opportunity to pet and brush the little pigs, and learn about how they are cared for.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Café 23 is such a wonderful service so it was such a pleasure to take some of our little pigs along to meet everyone.

"Everyone seemed to love interacting with our animals, and I think the pigs won some big fans on the day.

"No matter what your age or experience an animal encounter is amazing for your well-being, this is at the heart of all we do at the farm, well-being for both our animals, and the people who meet them."

Café 23 is a Dementia Cafe in Amersham, providing a place to chat and ask questions, share experiences and reminisce.

The group of trained volunteers offer a variety of activities including arts and crafts, games and music.

Sessions run every Wednesday from 10:30am to 12:15pm at Amersham Town Football Club.

To find out more, volunteer, or come along as a guest, contact Annette: 07999 849690 or email [email protected]

If you would like your group or club to have a miniature pig experience email [email protected]