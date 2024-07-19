Bucks micro pig attraction gears up for weekends of Alice in Wonderland fun
The award-winning attraction Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, is billing the events as the cheapest way to visit the farm this summer, and a thank you to the public for their support during their pandemic recovery.
The first event is Sunday, July 28 and the second event takes place on Sunday, August 25.
Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: " It's only a week until the first event and we are so excited. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors for some whimsical adventures inspired by Alice in Wonderland.
"Get ready to meet our adorable pigs, participate in fun activities, and enjoy delicious treats in these fun days, which are our way of saying thank you for all your support."
On the day visitors can dress up and take part in a Mad Hatter's Tea Party, enjoy a live DJ, take part in a raffle and play croquet on the lawn.
There will also be a fun white rabbit trail, a bouncy castle, face painting and the chance to enjoy pizza and Prosecco from The Pizza Post.
Tickets cost £15 and extra charges may apply for some attractions on the day. a 45 minute Piggy Pet and Play session is included in the ticket price.
