Bucks Judo Club Opening night a success
Bucks Judo runs judo sessions every Wednesday evening. Their first session was last week and it went very well. There were lots of new faces giving judo a try for the very first and some experienced judo players coming along for extra training.
Head coach, Jodie Caller (former Team GB athlete) and support coach, Rob Aston welcomed new judoka's to Akeley Wood House, Buckingham ready for the first session. There were lots of smiling faces throughout the sessions. The coaches are looking forward to growing the club with the local community.
The sessions run every Wednesday. Juniors, 7-8pm (5-15 years) and Seniors 8-9 pm (15 years+). All ages and abilities welcome. Your first session is FREE. Come and give judo a try. Visit the website to book your free trail session. www.bucksjudo.co.uk