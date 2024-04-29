Bucks Judo Club Opening night a success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Judo runs judo sessions every Wednesday evening. Their first session was last week and it went very well. There were lots of new faces giving judo a try for the very first and some experienced judo players coming along for extra training.

Head coach, Jodie Caller (former Team GB athlete) and support coach, Rob Aston welcomed new judoka's to Akeley Wood House, Buckingham ready for the first session. There were lots of smiling faces throughout the sessions. The coaches are looking forward to growing the club with the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...