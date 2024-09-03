Bucks Goat Centre says thank you to visitors for their summer support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Goat Centre has thanked everyone who has come to visit the farm during the summer holidays.

The area around the Stoke Mandeville attraction has been the subject of road closures during the peak time, but owner Ruth Higgins said that she has been moved by support from families who have come to the farm.

And now that back to school time has arrived, the farm's regular toddlers and childminder sessions are back, so that tots can enjoy the farm while the big kids are in the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth said: "It hasn't been an easy time for the whole Layby Farm complex, and the road closures have had an effect on footfall. But so many families and visitors have still come out during the holidays for a day out with us.

The team at Bucks Goat Centre have thanked school holiday visitors - Animal News Agency

"We have had so many supportive comments and it really has been wonderful, so I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has shown us love."

Starting on September 4 the toddlers Little Duckling sessions are back from 10.30am until 11.30am.

And on Wednesdays there is a special discount for registered childminders, who can access the farm for a reduced fee of £2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bucks Goat Centre now also offers alternative provisions for school aged children.

This allows children within education an alternative place they can go to if their school timetable has been reduced.

Details can be found on the Bucks CC website or contact [email protected] for more information

To find out more about the Bucks Goat Centre go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website