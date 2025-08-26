Bucks County Show day as 'ultimate rural celebration' returns to Aylesbury for 156th year

The best of the county’s countryside is gathering at Weedon Park near Aylesbury today (August 28th 2025) for the 156th instalment of the famous Bucks County Show – and the weather has played ball too.

There have been long queues to get into the Bucks County Showground as the sun shines on the event for another year.

Visitors of all ages are in attendance for a full day of farming, food, and fun before the summer holidays come to a close.

The show will feature over 60 cattle classes and more than 30 sheep competitions, showcasing some of the finest livestock from across the UK. Breeds on display include Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Highland, Charolais, Limousin, and Simmental in the beef section, alongside Holstein and Jersey in the dairy classes. Sheep classes cover everything from Southdown and Wiltshire Horn to Rare Native Breeds, with young handlers also taking part in both categories.

Judging at Bucks County Show. Photo by Derek Pelling

In the main ring, the thrilling Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry returns, offering fast-paced excitement throughout the day. Another highlight is the OG Performance Horses, whose Spanish stallions and riders have appeared in major film and TV productions.

The Countryside Area is packed with live demonstrations, including hounds, sheepdogs, and birds of prey, as well as traditional artisan countryside skills that celebrate rural heritage. Families can also enjoy the Home and Garden marquee, filled with entries in baking, wine making, photography, flower arranging, and vegetable growing.

With over 200 trade stands, a bustling Shopping Marquee, and a newly expanded Food Hall, there’s plenty to explore.

To make travel easy, a free shuttle bus will run throughout the day from Aylesbury Station to the showground.

The Bucks County Show got underway at 8am and runs until 6pm – tickets are available on the official website.

Motorists should avoid the area if not attending the show as long traffic queues are expected throughout the day.

The Bucks Herald will be bringing you pictures and a report from the show in the coming days and next week’s paper.

