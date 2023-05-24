News you can trust since 1832
Buckingham’s new mayor opens exciting children’s play area in Bourton Park

The playground for children aged two to seven has been specially designed to reflect the local environment
By Hannah Richardson
Published 24th May 2023, 14:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:35 BST

Buckingham has both a new mayor and an exciting new play area for young children. The newly elected Mayor of Buckingham, Anja Shaefer, cut the ribbon at the official reopening of Bourton Park’s Junior play area today, Wednesday, May 24.

The nature-themed play area is a bespoke design by HAGS UK reflecting the park’s wildlife and habitats, with features including otter and kingfisher aluminium rubbing posts, oak, poplar and beech leaf stones and a ‘wildlife ticket office’ play hatch.

A huge, multi-person boat springer is set within a colourful blue wet pour stream system, referencing the old path of the Buckingham Canal which ran through the site.

Mayor of Buckingham Anja Shaefer with children on the swings
Mayor of Buckingham Anja Shaefer with children on the swings
    The renovation of Bourton Park’s popular play area was funded from Section 106 (S106) contributions – money obtained from housing developers towards the costs of providing community and social infrastructure in Buckingham.

    The new play area is aimed specifically at two to seven-year-olds and is designed to allow much better access to and around the site and to be as inclusive as possible.

    The design gives people with impaired mobility or those in wheelchairs and with pushchairs room to manoeuvre, and offers more seating, picnic tables and grassy areas for blankets.

    A large swing set includes a Tango Swing Seat that allows parents or older children to swing face to face with a toddler, as well as the more traditional seats.

    The mayor cuts the ribbon to officially open the park
    The mayor cuts the ribbon to officially open the park

    Low-level ‘pond tree house’ themed multiplay units have been designed for younger children, while multisensory acoustic play equipment includes a rain wheel, bongo tree and drum panels.

    Wildlife Discovery Hut and Otter’s Driftwood Den provide a breakaway space for the children to interact, role play or have some space away from the noisy activities.

    New town mayor Anya Schaefer said: “I am delighted that Buckingham Town Council has been able to access funding to refurbish the Bourton Park junior play area.

    "The new design looks very exciting and I hope it will provide a lot of fun and excitement for children in Buckingham and surrounding areas.”

    The new play area in Bourton Park
    The new play area in Bourton Park
    Features have been designed to reflect the local environment
    Features have been designed to reflect the local environment
